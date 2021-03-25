Chinese Omelette Prawn Rice

Love omelette? Why not try this Chinese omelette, fluffy egg with prawn and fried rice. A fun experiment and really easy to make, so hopefully you can get the idea from it and make your own version.



In China, egg fried rice is quite normal as the family meal. We also have the dish using the egg to wrap the stuff inside first, then fried afterwards, which we usually call it egg dumpling. In fact, such egg dumpling can be considered as a small version of omelette.



This Chinese omelette was inspired by the Japanese version egg wrapped rice (dan bao fan 蛋包饭). Later I found out that this could be called Omurice, a Western-influenced style of Japanese cuisine, which usually consists of an omelette made with fried rice and thin, fried eggs (may topped with ketchup).

So we did this just for an experiment and it turned out to be quite easy to make, and taste nice too :) Hope you like it.

Ingredients



3 eggs, beaten

cold cooked rice



100g cooked prawn

50g green peas (optional)

1 hotdog sausage (optional)

oil and salt

ketchup (optional)



Method for Chinese Omelette

In a medium bowl, whisk together egg with salt and pepper.



Heat a frying pan or wok over a high heat, add oil. Then add cold cooked rice and fry few minutes till the rice is well separated. Add the prawn.

If you like, you may also add some green peas or chopped sausages (like our fried rice recipe ), seasoning with salt and pepper if you like. Once cooked, transfer to a plate and set aside.

Heat a frying pan or wok over a medium-high heat. Add oil and swirl the pan to coat the base and side.

Add the beaten egg and tilt the pan to spread the mixture across the entire pan base.



Once the egg begins to set, add cooked rice and prawn over one side of the omelette. Carefully fold the other side of the omelette over the fillings. If needed, you may use some left beaten egg to seal the gap.



Finish with the ketchup on top. Place on a plate and serve with other vegetables.



Tips

When fry rice, make sure to use the cold cooked rice (such as the overnight cooked rice). Because the freshly cooked rice will become sticky, which we normally don't like that for our fried rice.



Prawn does not need to cook long, otherwise it will loose the tenderness and moist.



Make sure use the medium high heat to make omelette; otherwise it might be burnt very quickly.



Like It? Share It!

