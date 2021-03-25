Chinese Omelette Prawn Rice

Love omelette? Why not try this Chinese omelette, fluffy egg with prawn and fried rice. A fun experiment and really easy to make, so hopefully you can get the idea from it and make your own version.
In China, egg fried rice is quite normal as the family meal. We also have the dish using the egg to wrap the stuff inside first, then fried afterwards, which we usually call it egg dumpling. In fact, such egg dumpling can be considered as a small version of omelette.
This Chinese omelette was inspired by the Japanese version egg wrapped rice (dan bao fan 蛋包饭). Later I found out that this could be called Omurice, a Western-influenced style of Japanese cuisine, which usually consists of an omelette made with fried rice and thin, fried eggs (may topped with ketchup).
So we did this just for an experiment and it turned out to be quite easy to make, and taste nice too :) Hope you like it.
So we did this just for an experiment and it turned out to be quite easy to make, and taste nice too :) Hope you like it.
(Posted: 15/03/14; Update: 25/03/2021)
